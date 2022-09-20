Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Get Up and Moving

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Today I want to share a tip to keep you up and moving in the midst of these challenging and changing times. The tip simply is one of the best things you can do to keep you up and moving is to get up and moving. There’s amazing power and exercise and being active. When you get active and move your body, it releases endorphins, endorphins, natural stress reduces and physical activity releases them your body wants to help you in a time of change and challenge but you must do your part.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Do something if you cannot take a job, take a walk or if you cannot take a walk, move your arms or legs up, and now whatever you do get moving get some movement going to get your endorphins engaged and to help you reduce the stress. Let me tell you, it works when you work it.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Get Up and Moving was originally published on getuperica.com