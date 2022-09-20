PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday September 20th 2022

Ms Cordelia Lewis-Burks, The Former IN Democratic Vice Chair Joined Us For National Voter’s Registration Day

Register To Vote And Learn Who Is On Your Ballot Here: https://indianavoters.in.gov/

GOP Republican Candidate Of The 7th Congressional District Angela Grabovsky Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

She Is Looking To Unseat Incumbent 7th District Democratic Congressman Andre Carson.

Campaign Website: https://angelaforindiana.com/

Issues: “Inflation, Gas Prices, Poverty, Supply Chain, Supporting Our Police Officers and Firefighters, Smart Gun Reform, Ending Reduced Bonds for Violent Criminals, Social & Economic Development, Depoliticize Education, School Choice, Reducing Crime & Pushing Potential, Border Security, Promoting and Reforming Legal Immigration, Welcoming Immigrants to Our Country, War in Ukraine, Tough on China, Strengthening American Leadership, Support for Israel, And More.”