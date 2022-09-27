PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday September 27th 2022

Open Lines 1PM – 2PM

2PM – 2:30 – Indy Jazz Fest 2022 – Sat Oct. 1st – Sun Oct. 2nd.

About: “Join us for Indy Jazz Fest 2022! Celebrating more than 20 years as innovators in the Indianapolis arts and culture scene, the annual Indy Jazz Fest, the premier event of the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation, returns in 2022 as a two-day outdoor festival at Garfield Park October 1-2. With a continued focus on celebrating the legacy of jazz, modern masters and new jazz stars, Indy Jazz Fest will feature a wide variety of shows under the jazz umbrella with headliners including Robert Glasper, Tank and the Bangas, Lalah Hathaway, Norman Brown and more!”

Location: MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park 2425 Conservatory Drive Indianapolis, IN 46203

Event Page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indy-jazz-fest-2022-tickets-383706375097?fbclid=IwAR0CWEPrIPZGl6c3vMEYjag2v9gM7_k_Cwf3H0l3QGE7yoqt_rC2oWjKuKE

Phone Guest: David Allee – Indy Jazz Festival Director

2:30 PM – Close – Open Lines