Community Connection Wednesday September 28th 2022
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – This Saturday, October 1st – Presented By Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter
Website Info: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/IN-GreaterIndiana?pg=entry&fr_id=15564&fbclid=IwAR2Tm7VkKRqC5Y0vmQa2xCqX-W5z0jZWv3no4yuCpiszIqpU7rhoXWKVk84
Phone Guests:
Laura Forbes – Communications Director Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana
Chiquita Brooks-La-Sure, The Head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Joined Us Live!
medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) https://www.medicare.gov/
She speaks on:
Medication Price Reductions (including insulin)
Capped Prices Per Year For Some Medications
Changes & Developments In The Programs.
Chiquita Brooks-La-Sure – Head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services