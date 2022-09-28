PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday September 28th 2022

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – This Saturday, October 1st – Presented By Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter

Website Info: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/IN-GreaterIndiana?pg=entry&fr_id=15564&fbclid=IwAR2Tm7VkKRqC5Y0vmQa2xCqX-W5z0jZWv3no4yuCpiszIqpU7rhoXWKVk84

Phone Guests:

Laura Forbes – Communications Director Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Indiana

Chiquita Brooks-La-Sure, The Head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Joined Us Live!

medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) https://www.medicare.gov/

She speaks on:

Medication Price Reductions (including insulin)

Capped Prices Per Year For Some Medications

Changes & Developments In The Programs.

