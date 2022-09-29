CLOSE
Community Connection Thursday September 29th 2022
The New President & CEO Of Fathers and Families Center Larry Smith Joined Us Live To Share His Vision For The Agency And More!
(317) 921-5935
Mission Statement: “To build a noble legacy of fatherhood – assisting fathers in achieving self-sufficiency and in strengthening families to improve the life chances of children.”
If you are a current or former participant in need of services, please contact us at 317-921-5935.
Jennifer Adamany, The Director of Communication At The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Joined Us
The BBB of Indianapolis Is Connecting Empowered Consumers With Principled Businesses Across 46 Counties In Central Indiana.
Contact: (317) 488-2222
Topics:
Political Scams
Breast Cancer Awareness
Price Gouging