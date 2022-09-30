PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday September 30th 2022

GOP Candidate for Marion County Recorder Barcia Alejo Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Campaign Website: https://alejosforindiana.com/endorsements.html

Contact:

317-714-5704

http://www.alejosforindiana.com

info@alejosforindiana.com

Former Vice Chair Of The Democratic Party Cordelia Lewis-Burkes Joined Us Live On Community Connection. She joined us to speak on a local Medicaid case that could have big implications.

Cordelia Lewis-Burkes is a Committee Woman of the National Democratic Committee and its Executive Committee representing the Midwestern States, she is a member and the former Secretary of the Association of State Democratic Chairs, She was the first Indiana “Super Delegate”, for then Senator Barack Obama, having been assigned to work in Chicago in his Senatorial Campaign, and more.