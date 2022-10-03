Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Why The Lion Is the King Of The Jungle

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Why The Lion Is the King Of The Jungle.”

I recently had best-selling author and world-class speaker Dr. Delatorro McNeal on my “Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways” show on Sirius XM and my podcast. He shared a great idea from his book “Shift into a Higher Gear.” He asked the question, what is the biggest and strongest animal in the jungle? And the answer is the elephant. He said what is the fastest animal in the jungle? And the answer is the cheetah. Yet, what animal is the king of the jungle? And the answer is the lion. The lion is not the biggest nor the strongest nor the fastest, yet he is the king of the jungle. Why?

Because he believes that he is. Wow, folks that you believe so shall it be unto you. Believe that you were born to do great things and you will do great things why? Because you believe that you can.

