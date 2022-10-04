Community Connection Monday October 3rd 2022
The Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowrey Joined Us Live! He Is Indiana’s 8th Commissioner For Higher Education.
About The Commissioner: https://www.in.gov/che/about-the-commission/about-the-commissioner/?fbclid=IwAR1CLIIjz05V76V5EJ5R_rltYLwEMPxPTq7sxVQI2KRJ3qA8hWrxMz3x_uI
Child Advocates Inc. Child Mental Health Wraparound Program
About: “The CMHW program is currently targeted to address the needs of youth with complex needs and/or in danger of out-of-home placement. The program utilizes a wraparound approach designed to keep children in their communities, producing better outcomes at a lower cost.”
Program Website: https://www.childadvocates.net/programs/childrens-mental-health/?fbclid=IwAR2OsLqRDz2BC6VkcCYGfX9ja0KgSI8Ap6YRQBNqGZ0dBcuGhDdD6NjxURU
Indiana’s Child Mental Health Wraparound Portal:
https://incmhwportal.fssa.in.gov/
Phone Guests:
CINDY BOOTH – Child Advocates CEO
SOPHIE FOSTER – Child Advocates Director of The Child Mental Health Program
Julie Vaughn Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Joined Us To Speak On 5 Cases And More To Watch!
- THE ENVIRONMENT—ARGUMENTS 10/3
- 2. AFFIRMATIVE ACTION—ARGUMENTS 10/31
- 3. ELECTION LAW—-ARGUMENTS NOT YET SCHEDULED
- 4. VOTING RIGHTS—ARGUMENTS 10/4
- 5. LGBTQ DISCRIMINATION—ARGUMENTS NOT YET SCHEDULED
Common Cause Indiana Website: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/