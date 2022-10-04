PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday October 3rd 2022

The Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowrey Joined Us Live! He Is Indiana’s 8th Commissioner For Higher Education.

About The Commissioner: https://www.in.gov/che/about-the-commission/about-the-commissioner/?fbclid=IwAR1CLIIjz05V76V5EJ5R_rltYLwEMPxPTq7sxVQI2KRJ3qA8hWrxMz3x_uI

Child Advocates Inc. Child Mental Health Wraparound Program

About: “The CMHW program is currently targeted to address the needs of youth with complex needs and/or in danger of out-of-home placement. The program utilizes a wraparound approach designed to keep children in their communities, producing better outcomes at a lower cost.”

Program Website: https://www.childadvocates.net/programs/childrens-mental-health/?fbclid=IwAR2OsLqRDz2BC6VkcCYGfX9ja0KgSI8Ap6YRQBNqGZ0dBcuGhDdD6NjxURU

Indiana’s Child Mental Health Wraparound Portal:

https://incmhwportal.fssa.in.gov/

Phone Guests:

CINDY BOOTH – Child Advocates CEO

SOPHIE FOSTER – Child Advocates Director of The Child Mental Health Program

Julie Vaughn Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Joined Us To Speak On 5 Cases And More To Watch!