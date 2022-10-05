PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday October 5th 2022

Mayor Joe Hogsett Joined Us Live For His Monthly Visit Here On Community Connection!

Website: https://joehogsett.com/

2022 Flanner House Gala Celebrating 124 Years!

Friday, October 14th From 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

The Crane Bay Event Center – 551 W Merrill St, Indianapolis, IN

Event Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-flanner-house-gala-tickets-410566574677?fbclid=IwAR0og2yF9D0vqXHDwOfGvS1hF2WdqjZ08DGQUSuQUe-vJtN7-IvMnccDh9U

What Will Take Place:

CEO Announcements

Flanner House Board Announcements

Honoring a Flanner House Employee of the Year

Honoring a volunteer of the year

Dinner, dancing

Cash Bar

Executive Director Brandon Cosby Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

The Fannie Lou Hamer Story Production featuring Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye – Presented By The Steward Speakers

Thursday, October 6th At7:00 PM | 6701 Zionsville Rd, Indianapolis

Purchase Tickets And Learn More Here: https://www.stewardspeakers.org/events/the-fannie-lou-hamer-story-production-featuring-mzuri-moyo-aimbaye?fbclid=IwAR0fu25OGdKpHVbluo9iBJbpLLbc6IpRwwy1ZiUHKKKfGgkPaa2-hOSSpk4

Phone Guests: Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye – Actress/Creator/The Fannie Lou Hamer Story

Matthew Steward – President/Founder of Steward Speakers

Zephia Bryant – Agent Of The Fannie Lou Hamer Story