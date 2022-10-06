Juan Winans Talks New Single “Now” Featuring Lalah Hathaway & Rep. John Lewis

Juan Winans is no stranger to the Get Up Church. The singer returns to debut his new single “Now,” a new song featuring amazing vocalist Lalah Hathaway and a speech from late congressman John Lewis.

How did this unique collaboration come about? Winans tells Erica and GRIFF “I always wanted for this to be a duet with a female voice represented in a female, and I wanted that perspective in the song. And then, of course, I love Lalah Hathaway. The John Lewis piece actually came later in the process. The song was done and I just happened to pick up my phone and I’m on Instagram. And I hear the speech that was at this point 50 years old. And in the speech is essentially called “Now” and that was the name of the song and I thought Hold on one second. Okay, God, I think I hear you.”

Winans also gave some details on his upcoming album including a collab with his Uncle Marvin Winans and more.

