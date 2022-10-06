Ericaism: Jesus Loves The Humble

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Luke 18:9-14 says “He also told this parable to some who trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and treated others with contempt: 10 “Two men went up into the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. 11 The Pharisee, standing by himself, prayed[a] thus: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. 12 I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I get.’ 13 But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even lift up his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast, saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ 14 I tell you, this man went down to his house justified, rather than the other. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”

In today’s Ericaism, Erica wants you to know that Jesus cares about your heart posture and your heart towards him. Remember, “For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God” So with that, understand that Jesus loves the humble. It’s not about the quantity of the number of times you have attended church and what happened back in the day. It’s about the quality of your love for our Lord.

