INDIANAPOLIS — Tracking devices like Apple AirTags are a great way to find your lost wallet, keys or even your child’s backpack.

But through a public records request, WRTV Investigates uncovered that the trackers are also being used for a more sinister purpose— to track people.

WRTV Investigates looked into what you can do to find out if someone is tracking you.

‘It was terrifying’: Stalking victim describes fear

Dawn Hillyer of Kendallville was tormented for six years by a stalker.

WRTV Investigates filed records requests and found unwanted tracking

“He came on like a freight train,” Hillyer said. “It was constant. Coming over, following, coming after me and my family and anybody around me.” Hillyer said her stalker always seemed to know where she was. “The police found a little GPS on the back of my car,” Hillyer said. “I had no idea that it was on there. It was terrifying, and life-altering.” Hillyer’s stalker was sentenced to 10 years in prison back in 2012. Since then, tracking technology has greatly advanced with products like Tile and Apple AirTags, which are not much bigger than a quarter and cost about $30 each. Read more from WRTV here

Reports: Apple AirTags Used To Stalk People was originally published on wtlcfm.com