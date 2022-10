PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday October 12th 2022

Write-In Independent Candidate For U.S. Senate Haneefah Khaaliq Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Policies: https://www.haneefahkhaaliq.org/issues

Campaign Website: https://www.haneefahkhaaliq.org/

Biography: https://www.haneefahkhaaliq.org/meet_haneefah

Questions? Call or Text 317-999-5592 for more information.

Open Lines