Community Connection Monday October 17th 2022

$2.4M Grant Will Fund Housing Equity Initiative To Improve Infant Mortality In Indianapolis

Caresource Joined Us Live To Discuss This!

Full Article: https://www.caresource.com/newsroom/press-releases/2-4m-grant-will-fund-housing-equity-initiative-to-improve-infant-mortality-in-indianapolis/?fbclid=IwAR1Ul1jVQkqzJIgTn0yIuqWhUsyOMxbLQu6use5Ni58hwSH_modlWV_D-Bg#:~:text=INDIANAPOLIS%2C%20Ind.,reduce%20Indianapolis’%20infant%20mortality%20rate

Phone Guest: Dr. Camuel Wright – Vice President and Market Chief Medical Officer with CareSource

Democratic Candidate For U.S. 6th Congressional District Cinde Wirth Joined Us Live!

Campaign Website: https://wirth4congress.com/

“Why Vote for Cinde?

Cinde Wirth for Congress is a candidate for Indiana 6th District, US House of Representatives. She is running for office because she believes in a better future for all Hoosiers. She supports ensuring quality, local healthcare is available to all Hoosiers at a reasonable cost, improving education, good-paying jobs, and preserving a healthy and a clean environment for future generations of Hoosiers.

Fresh Ideas & New Leadership

We need fresh ideas and new leadership in our Representative. We need a leader who understands the problems hard-working Hoosiers face—someone who will work as hard as we do to make things better. Cinde is that person! As a 7th generation resident of Bartholomew County, as well as a teacher, scientist, business owner, and policy writer, Cinde shares our values and has the expertise we need to get things done.”

Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Email jvaughn@commoncauseindiana.com If you want voter registration help to advertise at your business or location!

Some Topics: Election Protection, Early Voting, 8 Additional Vote Centers (The Most Ever), NFL/NBA Arena

Common Cause Indiana Website: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/