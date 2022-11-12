PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Legendary Gospel Ensemble

SHEKINAH GLORY MINISTRY

Teams with Producer on the Rise, Avehre

To Release, To Artist Project, Vol. 2

The platinum-selling worship ensemble, Shekinah Glory Ministry (known for gospel classics such as “Praise is What I Do” and “Yes”), have teamed up with an urban producer on the rise, Avehre, to release a four-song digital EP, The Artist Project, Vol. 2 (Kingdom Records). The set of songs, now available on all digital music platforms, features bright but overlooked talents who deserve the public’s attention. Avehre is a protégé of soul music legend, Gladys Knight, and he is making noise in urban circles with his slick productions. Listen or Download Links: https://ingrv.es/the-artist-project-vol-p24-u

The focus radio single, “Live Up,” is a lite, upbeat track with R&B flavored programming. It’s led by the Kansas City sister act, Tobbi & Tommi, who have done background vocals for a who’s who in music ranging from Chaka Khan to Patti LaBelle. They were the featured vocalists on Donald Lawrence & Company’s ’s gospel rendition of Khan’s classic “Through the Fire” on the group’s bestselling album, YRM (Your Righteous Mind), in 2011. Then, Bebe Winans showcased them on his 2017 No. 1 gospel hit, “He Promised Me.” The sisters’ soulful voices glisten and shine brilliantly on “Live Up.”

Alternative R&B artist Adam Ness joins Avehre for a smooth duet of perseverance and faith entitled, “Never Lose.” St. Louis native Jai is best-known for her Holy Hip Hop credentials that were birthed with her 2011 debut album, Culture Shock. Over the years, she’s collaborated with Christian rappers such as Lecrae, Trip Lee, and Tedashii. Her tone is low and smoky on the down-tempo track about finding favor with God. “Voyage” is a synthesized nod to Hip Hop with a melodic rap about the journey to salvation by Mars Kidd. The Artist Project, Vol. 2 is an enticing spiritual invitation to experience four awesomely talented, up and coming artists.