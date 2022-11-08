Exclusive: Al Sharpton Talks Key Races & Politics Of Election Day 2022

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Today is Election Day, where millions across the country will be voting in the primary elections of local politicians running for office from the left and right.

Whether it’s your first time at the polls or just want to know more about the candidates in your party, we had the good Reverend Al Sharpton on the show today to lay it all out on the table and make things clear.

Rev kept it all the way candid with Erica and GRIFF on the various questions coming up when it come to voters today, including whether or not celebrity status will affect results. “Today is not the GRAMMY Awards; it’s an election,” Sharpton stressed to the Get Up! church, frankly adding, “We’re not looking for celebrities — we’re looking for senators and governors that can do the job.” We couldn’t have said it better!

Listen to our full conversation with the honorable Rev. Al Sharpton below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

