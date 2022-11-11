Chef Jernard Wells ‘Out of the Box’ Side Dishes: Seafood Macaroni & Cheese Recipe

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Out of the Box – Side Dishes

Seafood Mac N Cheese

Serves 8–10

1 pound elbow macaroni

1 cup sliced andouille sausage

8 tablespoons plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups half-and-half

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Kosher salt

Cracked black pepper

3 cups shredded smoked Gouda cheese, divided

2 cups shredded smoked cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese, divided

1-1⁄2 pounds cooked lobster meat

1⁄4 cup plain bread crumbs

1 (1 or 2-pound) whole lobster, steamed (optional; see note)

READ MORE STORIES:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Have ready a

9 × 13 inch casserole dish.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the

package directions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, in a deep pot or large Dutch oven, sauté the andouille sausage over medium-

high heat for 5 minutes. Add the stick of butter and allow it to melt. Add the flour and cook for 3–5 minutes, stirring constantly, to fully incorporate the flour into the butter (be careful not to let the flour burn). Add the heavy cream and half-and-half and stir until the sauce begins to thicken. Season with the smoked paprika, nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste.

4. Reserve 1⁄4 cup each of the Gouda, cheddar, and Gruyère cheeses, and fold the remaining cheeses into the mixture. Stir to combine. Stir in the cooked lobster.

5. Pour the mac and cheese into the prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle the reserved 3⁄4 cup cheese on top.

6. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Add the bread crumbs and sauté until lightly golden. Sprinkle on top of the mac and cheese.

7. Bake for about 30 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly.

Note: It’s entirely optional, but to really bring down the house, you can bake the mac and cheese with a whole steamed lobster sticking out of the top, as shown. When serving, crack open the whole lobster and pass the extra meat around the table.

Chef Jernard Wells ‘Out of the Box’ Side Dishes: Seafood Macaroni & Cheese Recipe was originally published on getuperica.com