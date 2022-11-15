Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are in and some of our favorite gospel artists among the list!
The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.
Below are the nominations for the gospel music categories! Congratulations to everyone nominated including our very own morning show host, Erica Campbell!
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Positive
Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
- When I Pray
DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
- Kingdom
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
- The Better Benediction
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
- Get Up
Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
- So Good
DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
- For God Is With Us
for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
- Fear Is Not My Future
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
- Holy Forever
Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
- Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)
Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Die To Live
Maranda Curtis
- Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
Ricky Dillard
- Clarity
DOE
- One Deluxe
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- All Things New
Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Lion
Elevation Worship
- Breathe
Maverick City Music
- Life After Death
TobyMac
- Always
Chris Tomlin
- My Jesus
Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Let’s Just Praise The Lord
Gaither Vocal Band
- Confessio – Irish American Roots
Keith & Kristyn Getty
- The Willie Nelson Family
Willie Nelson
- 2:22
Karen Peck & New River
- The Urban Hymnal
Tennessee State University Marching Band
To see other nomination categories, click here!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards was originally published on praisebaltimore.com