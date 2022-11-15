Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Comeback Kids Don’t Stay Down

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Comeback Kids Don’t Stay Down”

In order to turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks, you must learn to talk good to yourself. If you look at high achievers, all the high achievers, the great achievers I’ve ever had known and interviewed have had setbacks. Each and every one. But I’ve interviewed them on my shows on my podcast or my books for my television show and all express having learned to talk to those that are not quitting when things got tough.

And I want to encourage you to learn to do the same. You must learn to look in the mirror and encourage yourself. Sometimes life will knock you to the canvas. Remember these words I am a comeback kid. And it has now come back time. Say it now. Come on, say with me: I am a comeback kid and it has now come back down. Snd daily. You say that the more you will win. Trust me it works. Try it you’ll see you are a comeback kid.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

