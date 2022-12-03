PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Brian Courtney Wilson Announces

2023 Transitions Tour

Houston, TX – Brian Courtney Wilson announces his 2023 tour in support of his newest full-length live album, Transitions.

Special guests still to be announced will open the set of shows, which will City Winery venues around the country. The “Transitions Tour” begins in Chicago on January 25 and wraps in February a the famed Birchmere Music Hal in Arlington, VA. More dates are to be added.

After back-to-back breakthrough albums “A Great Work,” “Still,” and a slew of Number 1 songs, Wilson returned with new music last month with Transitions featuring the lead single “Always Peace.”

Recorded live in Nashville, TN is beautifully rooted in the Black music tradition with Wilson’s earnest and intentional presentation. The album has been quickly acclaimed and generates dialogue with listeners about faith, family and community. Teaming up with celebrated producer and music director Dana Sorety, the pair created an audacious musical conversation backed by world-class musicians and singers.

Favorable reception to Transitions continues to pour in upon Wilson’s release of the longform live concert video “The Transition Experience” to YouTube.

“Transitions Tour” is booked through Maria Matias Music. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. For ticket and venue information, visit transitionstour.com