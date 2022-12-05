PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

For the past two years, Purdue University has recommended, but not required, SAT and/or ACT test scores for incoming admitted students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purdue announced those scores will once again be required for admissions applications, beginning with students who apply for Fall 2024 admission.

Purdue accepts SAT or ACT scores and has no preference on which test is taken.

Purdue will begin accepting 2024 applications on Aug. 1, 2023.

Source: WRTV.com

Purdue University to require SAT, ACT scores for Fall 2024 incoming students was originally published on wtlcfm.com