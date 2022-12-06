PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday December 6th 2022

A Full Show Of Open Lines!

Christmas Food Help! Call By Tomorrow December 7th For Your Last Chance To Request A Box! 317-347-1690

“Reverend Richard Hunter is making a difference in the community and tryin his best to help take the load off of families this holiday season. On December 9 from 9 a.m til 2 p.m. Reverend Richard Hunter will be having a drive-thru food drive at Martin University. ”

“The food boxes will include one weeks worth of breakfast and dinner foods and a turkey. Please call 317-347-1690 by December 7th to request your box. “https://www.martin.edu/…/rev-hunters-drive-thru-food-drive