PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday December 8th 2022

James Jackson Republican Mayoral Candidate Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Tag: Transforming Indianapolis Together

About James Jackson:

“James W. Jackson is a lifelong Hoosier who has lived in Indianapolis since he was 11 years old. James has been committed to serving in the community for over 25 years. He is no stranger to being a grassroots community leader.”

Campaign Website: https://www.jamesjacksonformayor.com/

Platform: P.E.A.C.E.

Public Safety/Education/Achievement/Community/Economic Development

Major Marc Johnson The Salvation Army Indiana Division Commander Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Become A Bell Ringer: https://www.registertoring.com/?_ga=2.58637992.341406466.1670522764-1229864859.1670522764&fbclid=IwAR1afsTQ4Wz9QlYcQbaI-4Ogar6okTPblv2YD9Q8kmGXBbRMSJRP9zV1m38

How We Can Help: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/indiana/#howwehelp

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Inform Us On What To Do With Porch Pirates, Who Are Extremely Prevalent This Season Of The Year.

6 Tips From The BBB: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/18927-6-steps-to-stop-porch-pirates-this-holiday-season?fbclid=IwAR2M9_34RwGZBBkSRXgPjCNR2khFdGpQu4tjrvvPh6nOn7Bq0HogVr-bNOE

Tips:

Check with neighbors

Don’t leave unattended packages

Ship to store

Use a security camera

Require a signature

Consider a package receiving service

Guest: Jennifer Adamany – The Better Business Bureau Of Central Indiana Director Of Communication

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For This Week’s Sports Segment!