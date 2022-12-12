PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday December 12th 2022

IndyGo Introduces IndyGo Access Premium

IndyGo Access Premium: https://www.indygo.net/access-premium/

“IndyGo is taking a significant step to ensure a more reliable, convenient and enhanced rider experience for paratransit users. Beginning January 2023, the Beyond ADA Policy takes effect to recognize the two service areas. This includes that ADA-mandated area (3/4 miles on either side of existing bus routes) and a new area known as Beyond the ADA. This premium service offers a new same-day service option as availability allows and premium pricing.”

Guest:

Carrie Black – IndyGO Director of Communications

Lashonda Carrol – Coach Operator

Martin University Announced Reset and Reemerge Campaign In An Effort To Make Education More Accessible, Affordable, and Applicable For Current and Future Students.”

Full Info: https://www.martin.edu/post/martin-university-announces-reset-to-re-emerge-campaign?fbclid=IwAR2zHXfdd9MNMOwZ3y7Tx0ZD7AYmG6kTHkrmIGVnJsj9EBk5cmOreQCQxcQ

“The heart of the campaign is to make a quality Martin University education affordable by reducing tuition by up to 45 percent. Students are encouraged to enroll in courses and remain on track for graduation without accruing crippling student loan debt.”

Martin University President Dr. Sean Huddleston Joined Us Live

Flanner House Establishing A Family Wellness Center Named Morningstar As a Part Of Bank Of America’s Neighborhood Builder’s Program!

“Morningstar Will Be A New Mental Health Facility To Treat Low-Income People of Color In Indy.Morningstar will be a multidisciplinary behavioral health care practice that will offer culturally relevant and relevant and responsive mental heath services to their community.”