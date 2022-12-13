PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday December 13th 2022

Today (Tuesday) Was Our Last Food & Meal Giveaway For The Year At The Indianapolis Urban League.

IMPD Deputy Chief Of Police Kendale Adams Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Topics:

Reflect on the end of the year, 14% decrease in homicides, 13% decrease in non-fatal shootings, Carjackings are down 32%, Robberies are down 10% from last year, Why Is Pedestrian Fatalities Up?, Why Is Road Rage Up?, Community Engagement and Activities Recap

Keeping Our Neighbors Warm & Fed Giveaway!

This Saturday December 17th From 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM2502 E. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN 46218

Supplying:Coats, Hats, Scarves, Gloves, Socks, and Toys While Supplies Last

Sr. Pastor of Resurrection Community Church, Pastor Orlando Jordan Joins Us Live!

For More Info:Call 317-547-5740