Community Connection Wednesday December 14th 2022

2023 Indy firefighter Calendar Release Party

Tomorrow (thursday) December 15. Doors at 5PM & Event at 7PM

Firefighters Union Hall 748 Massachusetts Avenue

Presented By The Saint Florian Center Firefighters

Tickets Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indy-firefighter-calendar-release-party-tickets-38419912994?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete&fbclid=IwAR3KEZ9XA0pqWOYlZOX3g-WMn5RaoQI5oqjlyejlbSPBfqAD5Gm78i6Rb04

About:”The hottest firefighters in INDY will take the stage in a proactive effort to sell calendars to raise critical funds to support the youth in Indianapolis. After the show INDY Firefighters will be availabl to sell and autograph the calendars.”

Phone Guest: Tony Williamson – Executive Director, St. Florian Center and IFD Battalion Chief

Toy Drive – Official Toy Drop Locations: 9105 E. 56th St. Indianapolis IN 46216 or 723 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis IN 46220 – Presented By Midwest vs DAWORLD, Vegas Lounge, Ice Bar & Lounge*

Make A Difference In a Child’s Life This Holiday Season!*

For Info Call 317-222-9888

Phone Guest: Tanya Davis – Ice Bar and Lounge

The Pact Act Exposure Screening

Call 1-800-698-2411 To Set Up Your Screening Today

Info: “Toxic exposure screenings are available at VA health facilities across the country.

Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.

The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:

Open burn pits and other airborne hazards

Gulf War-related exposures

Agent Orange

Radiation

Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

Other exposures

We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.

Ask about the screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you don’t have an upcoming appointment, or if you want to get the screening sooner, contact your local VA health facility. Ask to get screened by the toxic exposure screening navigator.”

More Info Here: https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/?fbclid=IwAR1MID88wj2EfiInAOlCzkYSoirK-e5heC-wBwUTDDQIKlW8-DU1rbkAQ1U

Phone Guests: Vamsee Potluri – VA Associate Medical Center DirectorKelvin Wade – Army Veteran