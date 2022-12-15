PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday December 15th 2022

For The First Hour, We Took Listener Christmas & Holiday Shoutouts!

Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Joined Us Live With Tips:

General Holiday Tips: https://www.bbb.org/all/holiday

Don’t fall for this online seller trick when buying handmade gifts. Etsy Purchase Protection Info: https://help.etsy.com/hc/en-us/articles/7471925990807-Etsy-s-Purchase-Protection-Program-?segment=shopping&fbclid=IwAR3Z9btGPuRGdsFvBtHm-L7ClQ8MBhvCEertLcRlswFyNMly8_Hu8kEqvkk

Misplaced your luggage? Avoid third-party lost & found services: https://www.bwiairport.com/flying-with-us/lost-found#airport

Phone Guest: Better business Bureau Communication Director Jennifer Adamany Joins Us On Community Connection.

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment Here On Community Connection!

Subscribe To The Recorder Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/