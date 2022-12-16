PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Tye Tribbett released the visual to “Walk By Faith” featuring PJ Morton. Tye Tribbett’s video premiered on BET Gospel as well as the Paramount Times Square Billboard. The video was directed by Tye Tribbett and his wife Shanté Tribbett and produced by A ChekTheCredits Production.

Last month it was announced that Tye Tribbett earned two nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in the following categories: Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. This marked Tribbett’s twelfth career nomination.

Released in July via Motown Gospel, All Things New is Tye Tribbett’s trailblazing new album that encapsulates the ways he honors the musical tradition in which he operates, all while continuously redefining and stretching its limits within a modern musical landscape. Tribbett follows the throughline between gospel, funk and hip-hop, illustrating the way one flows into another and illuminates the connective tissue amongst them, all in both energy and heritage.

Tye Tribbett has built a tremendous career and is globally known for his charismatic, dynamic personality, and range – from delivering high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms to trap beats. His music cannot be classified as just one genre, but his unique, abstract way encompasses all, which has helped him garner many awards and accolades, including two Grammy wins (and now seven Grammy nominations), five #1 albums, four #1 digital tracks, three #1 radio singles, and ten Billboard Top 10 songs.

Tye Tribbett Releases The Video For ‘Walk By Faith’ Featuring PJ Morton was originally published on praisedc.com