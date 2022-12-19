PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday December 19th 2022

Faith Hope and Love Community, Inc. Joined Us To Talk About Food Insecurity In Central Indiana. They Are Working With Door Dash With A Program Called United Food Missions.

Text GIVE to 463-232-6780

United Food Missions: https://www.unitedfoodmissions.org/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/FHL.Community

“Indiana Learns is a STATEWIDE enrichment grant program supporting reading and math growth for eligible young Hoosiers by funding tutoring in a variety of settings.

Program Website: https://www.indianalearns.org/

How They Help:

“Thousands of current 4th and 5th graders fell behind in math and reading when their learning was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic and now qualify for Indiana Learns.

This program allows qualifying families to further champion the education of their students by providing financial support for students’ learning. The program provides access to high dosage tutoring at no cost to the student or family.”

