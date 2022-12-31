5th Annual Urban One Honors to Air January 16, 2023 on TV One & Cleo Networks

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

5th Annual Urban One Honors

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – December 9, 2022 – On Friday, December 2nd, Urban One taped the 5th annual URBAN ONE HONORS in Atlanta, GA. The two-hour telecast will premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One, and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor, Tank. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, politics, education, and the community.

Under the theme, celebrating “Icons of the Culture,” this year’s honoree class recognized an esteemed group of individuals. Honorees are Entertainment Icon Honor, 2x GRAMMY and NAACP Image Award winner, LL Cool J, the first ever Phoenix Honor to award-winning entertainer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Bobby Brown, Inspirational Impact Honor, NAACP Image Award winner David Mann and his wife, GRAMMY Award winner, Tamela Mann (TV One’s “The Manns”), Lifetime Achievement Honor recipient Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and the Music Innovation Honor to 13x GRAMMY Award-winning Artist/Producer/Songwriter Pharrell Williams.

The 5th Urban One Honors included a performance by Keke Wyatt; and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with DJ Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa), Monie Love and Doug E. Fresh. This year’s annual celebration also included special appearances by: T.I. (award-winning artist, actor), Pusha T (artist), Marvin Sapp (TV One original film “Never Would Have Made It”), Rev. Run (Run DMC, “Run’s House”), Lamman Rucker (TV One original film “Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session”) and Michelle Rice (TV One/CLEO TV President).

GRAMMY Award winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

URBAN ONE HONORS is Executive Produced by Eric Tomosunas and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. Daniel Moore serves as the Musical Director. Marilyn Gill serves as Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.