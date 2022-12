PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday December 20th 2022

Program Director Kerwin Olsen From Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana Spoke To Us About Indiana’s Rising Utility Bills!

Reason For Spike In Bills: https://www.citact.org/campaign/fac-tracker-expensive-unreliable-fossil-fuels-driving-hoosier-bill-spikes?fbclid=IwAR2JOZe4hV-qRBlir–1K3WXX2wduqf_pBlsbqQPf0ygI3exKr9Q1b5RtTk

About Citizens Action Coalition:

“CAC is Indiana’s oldest and largest consumer and environmental advocacy organization. Since our inception in 1974, we’ve helped to save Hoosiers more than $10 billion in excess utility charges.”

Contact:

Citizens Action Coalition

1915 W. 18th St., Suite CIndianapolis, IN 46202

Email: staff@citact.org

Call: (317) 205-3535

Open Lines Till The End Of The Show