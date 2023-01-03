Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Secure Your Future with Clear Goals”

Now that we are in this new year I want to ask you what are you planning to achieve this year? This is a great time to plan and prepare to make this an incredible year. Unfortunately, most people do not plan rather they do what they did last year. They watched the new year come in. They made some resolutions. Sang songs like “Auld Lang Syne.” Yet, the wise people are doing what the Bible recommends: writing the vision, making it plain so you can read it and effectively run a winning race.

They said clear goals. I want you to live in the present but dream and work for the future. Use goals to bridge that reality. Every year I encourage people to set goals and every year I get some who do and who continue to grow their wealth and success. I want to help you as well. Go to WJspeaks.com/goals and take my goal-setting, goal-achieving class and you will be ready to make this an incredible year.

Secure Your Future with Clear Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com