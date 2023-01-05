Why Your Input Determines Your Output | Dr. Willie Jolley

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Why Your Input Determines Your Output”

Many people make lots of new year’s resolutions but the problem is they only last a couple of weeks. Statistics show that the sale of diet products and people who say they’re going to work out are the highest in the first two weeks of the year. People are motivated for a couple of days then they fizzle. The enthusiasm starts to dwindle, and by the 15th of the month is gone. Why? Because of a lack of continuous and constant motivation.

They get motivated at the first of the year, but don’t keep it up. To make your resolutions into realities is essential that you don’t set resolutions, you set goals. And then you make motivation a part of your daily routine. You have to make this daily “Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley” message a part of your routine and share it with others and encourage them to listen every day because who you hang out with and who you become and your input determines your output. Remember that your best is yet to come and you can if you think you can.

