Community Connection Monday January 9th 2023

Indiana Goes Blue 2023 – January 11th, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Indiana Statehouse 3rd Floor South Atrium, 200 W Washington St

Remarks/Press Conference at Noon

“Join Us To Proclaim January Human Trafficking Awareness Month”

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indiana-goes-blue-2023-tickets-495267176457?fbclid=IwAR2-f-4QgKQ3HPU79CbmfiCM3G31TPY7xqmtlbrRmZkHwE2V7WBn4PSR8l8

PLEASE WEAR BLUE TO THE EVENT

Kenneth “Businessman” Allen Member of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis Spoke To Us On Human Trafficking.

Elder Lionel Rush, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis spoke to us on finding a way to handle miscommunication between policing agencies and citizens during routine traffic stops

Role Reversal? What is it? What does it mean? Seeing things from each others perspective… taking a walk in each other’s shoes is discussed.

Phone Guests:

Elder Lionel Rush – President, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis

Ryan Mears – Marion County Prosecutor

Reggie Roney – Chief Deputy At The Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Fathers and Families Center Celebrates 30 Years In The Community!

New President and CEO of Fathers & Families Center Larry Smith Joined Us Live!

