Community Connection Thursday January 12th 2023

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day Breakfast Celebration

Monday January 16th from 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Panel Discussion: “The Plight of Black America Today: Where Do We Go From Here”

Panelists: Robin Shackleford – Indiana State Representative

Josh Riddick – Faith In Indiana Black Church Coalition

Dr. Sean Huddleston – President of Martin University

Dr. Theron Williams – Keynote Speaker/ Author/Pastor at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

Dr. Clyde Posley Jr – Author/ Moderator Union District Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Chaplain Zeta Phi Chapter

Phone Guest: Rev. Dr. Clyde Posley Jr – Sr. Pastor, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, MLK Day Breakfast Celebration

 

Martin Luther King Jr. AKA Day of Service “We Are One”

Monday Jan. 16th 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The Christamore House – 502 North Tremont St.

“As you drop off your donations, enjoy a cup of coffee and some pastries on us. If you are not sure what type of items to donate, please refer to the link below.”

https://tinyurl.com/weareonewishlist

Donations Requested of: Diapers, Baby Wipes, Infant Toiletries, Infant Snacks, Blankets, Amazon List for Donations:

Phone Guests:

Rochelle Leavell – President of Chi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorrority, Inc.

Nataki Pettigrew – Vice President & Program Chair of Events for Chi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

 

Director of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Jennifer Adamany Joined Us Live!

Topics:

 

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us for His Weekly Sports Segment On Community Connection.

Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/

Topics: – College Football Championship, Playoffs, Damar Hamlin, Ballard/Colts Quandry,  Myles Turner, Lakers Trade Rumors, & Turner reportedly Exportedly slapping away interestin a contract with Extension with the Blue and Gold

