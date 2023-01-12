Community Connection Thursday January 12th 2023
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day Breakfast Celebration
Monday January 16th from 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Panel Discussion: “The Plight of Black America Today: Where Do We Go From Here”
Panelists: Robin Shackleford – Indiana State Representative
Josh Riddick – Faith In Indiana Black Church Coalition
Dr. Sean Huddleston – President of Martin University
Dr. Theron Williams – Keynote Speaker/ Author/Pastor at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Dr. Clyde Posley Jr – Author/ Moderator Union District Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Chaplain Zeta Phi Chapter
Phone Guest: Rev. Dr. Clyde Posley Jr – Sr. Pastor, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, MLK Day Breakfast Celebration
Martin Luther King Jr. AKA Day of Service “We Are One”
Monday Jan. 16th 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
The Christamore House – 502 North Tremont St.
“As you drop off your donations, enjoy a cup of coffee and some pastries on us. If you are not sure what type of items to donate, please refer to the link below.”
https://tinyurl.com/weareonewishlist
Donations Requested of: Diapers, Baby Wipes, Infant Toiletries, Infant Snacks, Blankets, Amazon List for Donations:
Phone Guests:
Rochelle Leavell – President of Chi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorrority, Inc.
Nataki Pettigrew – Vice President & Program Chair of Events for Chi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Director of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Jennifer Adamany Joined Us Live!
Topics:
- Favor for a friend scam
- – “Fat Fingers”
- – Extra Money Surverys/Product Tester Scams
- Better Business Bureau – https://www.bbb.org/
- BBB Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us for His Weekly Sports Segment On Community Connection.
Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/
Topics: – College Football Championship, Playoffs, Damar Hamlin, Ballard/Colts Quandry, Myles Turner, Lakers Trade Rumors, & Turner reportedly Exportedly slapping away interestin a contract with Extension with the Blue and Gold