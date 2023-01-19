PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Affordable Connectivity Program – Learn About Obtaining A Free Tablet!

About: “The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), is a longer-term program was created by Congress in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, and replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. This investment in broadband affordability will help ensure households can afford the internet connections they need for work, school, health care and more.”

Enrollment in the ACP is now open for households with at least one member qualifying under any of the following criteria:

– Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines;

-Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

-Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

– Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.