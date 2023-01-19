PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday January 19th 2023

Good Faith Initiative – “An opportunity for non-custodial parents to have their license reinstated.”

Good Faith Initiative Info: https://www.indy.gov/activity/good-faith-initiative

Brief overview: “Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears launched the Good Faith Initiative to assist noncustodial parents, who have had their driver’s license suspended by the State due to delinquent child support obligations, an opportunity to have their license reinstated. ”

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

“BBB Serving Central Indiana – Connecting empowered consumers with principled businesses across 46 counties in central Indiana.”

BBB announces new board members in Central Indiana: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/28057-bbb-announces-new-board-members?fbclid=IwAR1H6kSbHNxBenfXHoYr9IKUg2LZsRX3WzoRRVLS7rxVmh1yZYBOU8vUIck

5 New MembersL “Nathan Custer (Arbor Homes), Peter Gundy (Gundy Law), Bob Kobek (Mobius Vendor Partners), Todd Kuebel (Techlocity) and Sam Luppino (White Oak Construction). ”

Director Of Communications At The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Jennifer Adamany Joined us Live!

Website: https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-central-indiana

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live On Communtiy Connection For The Weekly Sports Segment!