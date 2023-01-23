PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday January 23rd 2023

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra Presents: Serpentine Fire: The Music of Earth, Wind, and Fire

This Saturday Jan. 28th, 7:30 PM at The Palladium. The Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Carter Green, Carmel, IN 46032

About: “Experience the Exceptional – and Let’s Groove tonight, with Carmel Symphony Orchestra under Artistic Director Janna Hymes and Serpentine Fire: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire! Serpentine Fire is comprised of Las Vegas’ best instrumental and vocal talents. The show is a dynamic and fast-paced journey through the ‘70s and ‘80s hits of EW&F. This Symphony/Pops presentation has uplifting and funky music with sophisticated orchestration to create an irresistible, crowd-pleasing show for all ages! Be a Shining Star and gather family and friends together at the Palladium on January 28 for these hot sounds on a (likely) cold night!”

More Info: https://www.carmelsymphony.org/event/serpentinefire/

Phone Guest – Janna Hymes – Artistic Director, Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Finishing With Open Lines