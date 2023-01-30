PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday January 30th 2023

Inaugural Non-Medical Homecare Gala Awards – Presented By Business As Usual This Saturday, February 4th From 7:00 PM 10:00 PM At The Jewell Center 3333 North Illinois StreetIndianapolis, IN, 46208

Event Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/non-medical-homecare-awards-gala-tickets-479112256657?fbclid=IwAR1rSRjcfJZw3O5sBeUI9Bm83eCerMlHMU06DigUaG7yNMxsSNGu7rkjtY0

About The Event: “Business As Usual is honoring 10 Non-Medical Homecare Agencies for their outstanding work in making a difference in our community, the loving care they provide for our loved ones as well as the job opportunities they create within the state of Indiana. This is a night of honor, great food and live entertainment. ”

CEO of Business As Usual Patrina Williams Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

IndyGo Foundation Sponsors Fare-Free Service This Saturday February 4th , in Celebration of Transit Equity Day!

Learn More: https://www.indygo.net/indygo-foundation-sponsors-fare-free-service-february-4-in-celebration-of-transit-equity-day/?fbclid=IwAR0KoYMYZbcTP6oiVHySZMeAO6cNPVDugSa005jpsdCa77qVuIinA37ILTs

About: “Transit Equity Day is a national day of action to promote equity in transit that is safe, reliable and accessible for all. It is celebrated on Rosa Parks’ birthday. Parks was born on Feb. 4, 1913, and was a civil rights icon and activist. When instructed to move to the back of a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus in 1955, she refused. While she was not the first person to resist bus segregation, her defiance became an important symbol for the civil rights movement.

“Equity is at the heart of the IndyGo Foundation’s mission,” said IndyGo Foundation Executive Director Emily Meaux. “We believe access to transportation is as essential as access to electricity and clean water. Transit connects people to jobs, healthcare, education and to each other. That’s why we’re proud to sponsor this important day.”

On Feb. 4, IndyGo riders can enjoy free rides on fixed routes and IndyGo Access paratransit service. Regular fares will resume Sunday, Feb. 5. Buses will operate on their regular Saturday schedule. The Customer Care Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Care Center Desk at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. “