PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

For over 20 years, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. has spread the Gospel through Hip-Hop all across the world, sharing the mic and stages with greats like Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Lecrae, PJ Morton, Tamela Mann and more. Now, he returns to the scene, not as DA’ T.R.U.T.H but as his birth name, Emanuel.

In January, Emanuel dropped his new self-titled album featuring collaborations with Fred Hammond, Todd Dulaney, Dante Bowe, Tamela Mann, Kim Burrell, Yolanda Adams and Maranda Curtis. He stopped by the Get Up! Church to premiere his new single “Kingdom” featuring Dante Bowe.

LISTEN TO “KINGDOM” BELOW

Emanuel talks with Erica and GRIFF about what the song means to him, saying “you know we so anticipate going to heaven, going to be with the Lord forever and which we should. That is the blessed hope of the believer. But you know God didn’t only save us. For us to go to heaven, he actually saved us from heaven to come to earth, and so thy kingdom comes on earth as it is in Heaven. So people of God, we have been commissioned to establish the Kingdom of God here on Earth.”

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW BELOW

Becoming Emanuel: DA’ T.R.U.T.H. Rebrands & Drops New Single “Kingdom” was originally published on getuperica.com