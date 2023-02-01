PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday February 1st 2023 4th Annual Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival (IBDFF) Friday, August 4th – Sunday August 6th at 2186 N Sherman Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46218

About: “The IBDFF seeks to create a venue which filmmakers, storytellers, producers, and members of the film community can come together to appreciate showcased films. These films will focus on African-American history and issues that are pertinent to the Diaspora.

Feb. 10th, 6:30pm – 100 Years From Mississippi – Directed by Tarabu Betserai Kirkland 100 Years From Mississippi is a documentary that tells the story of Mamie Lang Kirkland’s departure from Mississippi at age 7 and her return at age 107. Mamie’s story is a testament to the courage and hope of her generation.

Feb. 11th, 1:00pm – Taking Israel – Directed by Vincent Singleton

Taking Israel is a documentary that tells the story of Wilberforce University students that traveled to Israel over a 15 year period observing the political, social and educational conditions in the country.

Feb 11th, 3:00pm – This Is [Not] Who We Are – Directed by Beret E. Strong and Katrina Miller

This is [Not] Who We Are is a documentary film exploring the gap between Boulder, Colorado’s progressive self-image and the lived experiences of its small but resilient Black community.

Phone Guest: Dr. Eric Winston – Executive Director of the Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival

Open Lines & Conversation On Tyre Nichol’s Funeral