PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday February 7th 2023

Open Line Conversation With Tina Cosby About The Event From Earlier In The Morning, Which Was A Central Indiana Dialogue On Public Safety Breakfast – After Memphis – Presented By The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis.

This event was, “For The Purpose Of A Central Indiana Community Dialogue And Exchange On The Issues Surrounding Public Safety With A Response To Memphis Tenn.”