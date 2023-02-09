PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday February 9th 2023

Georgetown Historic Research Open House | This Friday (Tomorrow) Feb. 10th from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Jefferson County Public Library 420 W Main St, Madison, IN, United States, Indiana | Hosted By: Historic Preservation Graduate Students of Ball State University

About: “Join us to share your stories of Madison and help us understand the community and Georgetown neighborhood.”Please bring OLD photos of Georgetown or Madison!

Madison, Indiana – Georgetown Neighborhood Survey: https://bsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0icVV0uhebsqopU

We Spoke About Valentines Day With Dr. Shelvy Keglar.

Valentines Day Has Become A 26 Billion Industry!

Guest: Dr. Shelvy Keglar, Founder And President Of The Midwest Psychological Center

Midwest Psychological Center: https://www.midwestpsych.com/

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment On Community Connection!

Sign up for the Indianapolis Recorder here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/