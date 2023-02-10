PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday February 10th 2023

Community Day At The State House | February 23rd 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM | Indiana State Capitol 200 West Washington Street Indianapolis, IN 46204 On The 3rd Floor South Atrium

Lunch will be provided!

Event Page

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-day-tickets-526783081377?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR1NRRdsdLdZKDMxaVf9c-ZFX__2r7jPjAtmkRoT9vC9MbpEKy2uoJjmrfE

More Info: “Join us in improving our community across the state by learning from leaders, legislators, and policy experts on issues that impact our community. During this immersive learning experience, you will learn about current legislative bills, educate yourself on how the legislative process works, and network with policy-makers from across the state.”

Schedule:

10:00am – 10:30am – Learn About Community Day10:30am – 11:00am – Legislative Highlights and Education Activity

11:00am – 12:30pm – Watch Session in Action in the Gallery

12:30pm – 1:00pm – Hear from your Legislative Leadership

1:00pm – 1:30pm – Lunch and Networking

2:00pm – 3:00pm – Statehouse Tours

“Food/Drink: Complementary coffee and water available from 9:30am-2pm. Lunch will be available from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm on a first come, first serve basis.

Parking: There are numerous paid garages and street metered parking spaces available in the surrounding area.

Entrances: Public entrances are located on the Upper East, near Capitol and Market St., and Lower West, off plaza, from the Senate Ave. side of the building (ADA accessible).

Security: There is security and metal detectors at the public entrances. Those with pacemakers, defibrillators or other medical devices need to first notify the Indiana State Police Capitol Police officers staffing the entrance. A search will be conducted with a hand-held metal detector.

Invite your legislator: Attendees are encouraged to invite their legislators to this event. Use this link to look up your legislators as well as your House and Senate districts.”

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Member/Representative of District 98/Mayoral Candidate Robin Shackleford for Mayor Joined Us Live To Speak On The Ongoing Session.

More on the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus: https://indianahousedemocrats.org/members/iblc

Open Lines