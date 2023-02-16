PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday February 16th 2023

Ivy Tech Community College Entrepreneurship Program | Giving Entrepreneurs The Ability To Pitch Their Business For Funding.”

For more information on the program and how to enroll, please contact Steve Thrash at (317) 921-7631 or visit”

More Info: The Entrepreneurship Program at Ivy Tech offers students practical lessons in business start-up and management through our partnership with the Regional Innovation and Startup Education (RISE). With RISE, students will build ecosystems, create a business model canvas, work with a mentor, and learn from and network with guest speakers and entrepreneurs. Students will also have the opportunity to pitch to investors for funding for their business. To date, the entrepreneurship program has assisted in the launching of many business ventures across Indiana.

Through the Entrepreneurship program, students will gain insight into starting a new business or making their current business more successful. Additionally, the Entrepreneurship program partners with many locally owned independent businesses and nonprofit agencies that are dedicated to helping small business through education and mentoring.

Learn More: https://www.ivytech.edu/study-entrepreneurship/index.html

Center Township Trustee Ladonna Freeman Joined Us Live on Community Connection!

Learn About The Center Township Trustee’s Office & How They Can Help You: https://centergov.org/