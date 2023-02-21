Community Connection Tuesday February 21st 2023
Father & Mother Of Shooting Victim At Castleton Mall Joined Us Live Today On Community Connection.
The Father is Pastor Eddie Smith Sr., Pastor at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church. Mother of the victim is Leslie Smith.
Full Story Here Thanks To Our WRTV Partners: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/special-prosecutor-to-determine-if-charges-will-be-filed-in-deadly-castleton-mall-shooting?fbclid=IwAR0a37o5TIm5EI8F7PZRqiZZ9ruWfSTVv41naXW3P3GyIuDNyfodK8I_g6k
