The Warren Shadd Story | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s Black History Moment is “Warren Shadd”

Hey, it’s a great day. This is Dr. Willie Jolley and today I want to celebrate our black history maker of today one I’ve seen with my own eyes make history. His name is Warren Shadd. He’s the founder, creator, and owner of the Shadd Piano Company, the first African American Grand Piano Company in history and I’ve seen it with my own eyes how he has created this company from nothing. He came from great stock.

His Aunt Shirley Horn was a great jazz pianist. His father was a well-known musician who was also one of the master pianos tuners in the area. He taught his son everything he knew, and Warren took it and created an instrument that had been lauded by Richard Smallwood, it is one in the Vatican. The Pope has one, and it was the piano that was the piano of record for the TV show Empire. This is history in the making and I am excited about it because he started with nothing, and he struggled until he made it happen.

