Community Connection Wednesday February 22nd 2023

Community Day at the Indiana General Assembly – Free Event!

Tomorrow, Thursday February 23rd From 9:30 AM – 2PM | Indiana General Assembly 200 West Washington Street Indianapolis, IN 46204

About: “On the 3rd Floor South Atrium, join us for Community Day at the Statehouse Day. Join us in improving our community across the state by learning from leaders, legislators, and policy experts on issues that impact our community. During this immersive learning experience, you will learn about current legislative bills, educate yourself on how the legislative process works, and network with policy-makers from across the state..”

More Info Here: http://eventbrite.com/e/community-day-at-the-indiana-general-assembly-tickets-527342173637?fbclid=IwAR111HTd4oloapXi6kHiEk3A9cw_Mm-RTUgerJBTXU4UeQIp7Y2aSBkL-Hw

Schedule:

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM Attendee Networking at 3rd Floor South Atrium

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Learn About Community Day

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM Legislative Highlights and Education Activity

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Watch Session in Action in Gallery

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM Hear From Key Legislators

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM Lunch and Networking

2:00 PM Statehouse Tours

