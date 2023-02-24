PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday February 24th 2023

MPOA & The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – NOBLE Annual Black History Retirees Breakfast Celebration | Tomorrow, Saturday February 25th From 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Martin University Hardin Gathertorium 2186 North Sherman Drive Indianapolis, IN 46218

Event Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mpoa-annual-black-history-retirees-breakfast-celebration-tickets-475967300007?aff=ebdssbeac&fbclid=IwAR1aOzF3kgmSklOgNFNFyE2ZbVrOG9OH3D3kCXVCE9PnuTPfMlMqo_SDvfc

About:

“This gathering will feature over 150 law enforcement officers, their families and a host of other public officials at Martin University”

Theme: “Building Bridges Of Trust In All Communities”

Keynote Speaker:

Jimmie McMillian – Chief Diversity Officer for IMPS Motorsports.

5210 Everyday Initiative – Jump in for Healthy Kids

Learn More: https://www.jumpinforhealthykids.org/5210/

5210 Stands For:

5 Or More Fruits & Vegetables A Day

2 Hours Or Less Recreational Screen Time A Day*

1 Hour Or More Of Physical Activity A Day

0 Sugary Drinks & More Water A Day

* “Keep TV/Computer out of the bedroom. No Screen time under the age of 2″8”

Guests:

Dr. Virginia Caine – Director Of The Marion County Public Health Department

Julie Burns – CEO of Jump IN for Healthy Kids – Jump in for Children CEO

Indiana State Representative (District 94) Representative Cherrish Pryor Joined Us Live To Discuss The Latest From The Statehouse

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus – https://indianahousedemocrats.org/members/iblc