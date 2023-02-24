Community Connection Friday February 24th 2023
Community Connection Friday February 24th 2023
MPOA & The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – NOBLE Annual Black History Retirees Breakfast Celebration | Tomorrow, Saturday February 25th From 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Martin University Hardin Gathertorium 2186 North Sherman Drive Indianapolis, IN 46218
Event Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mpoa-annual-black-history-retirees-breakfast-celebration-tickets-475967300007?aff=ebdssbeac&fbclid=IwAR1aOzF3kgmSklOgNFNFyE2ZbVrOG9OH3D3kCXVCE9PnuTPfMlMqo_SDvfc
About:
“This gathering will feature over 150 law enforcement officers, their families and a host of other public officials at Martin University”
Theme: “Building Bridges Of Trust In All Communities”
Keynote Speaker:
Jimmie McMillian – Chief Diversity Officer for IMPS Motorsports.
5210 Everyday Initiative – Jump in for Healthy Kids
Learn More: https://www.jumpinforhealthykids.org/5210/
5210 Stands For:
5 Or More Fruits & Vegetables A Day
2 Hours Or Less Recreational Screen Time A Day*
1 Hour Or More Of Physical Activity A Day
0 Sugary Drinks & More Water A Day
* “Keep TV/Computer out of the bedroom. No Screen time under the age of 2″8”
Guests:
Dr. Virginia Caine – Director Of The Marion County Public Health Department
Julie Burns – CEO of Jump IN for Healthy Kids – Jump in for Children CEO
Indiana State Representative (District 94) Representative Cherrish Pryor Joined Us Live To Discuss The Latest From The Statehouse
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus – https://indianahousedemocrats.org/members/iblc
-
Lamar Sally Speaks On Ex-Wife Sherri Shepherd & Their Surrogate Baby
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
Community Connection Thursday February 16th 2023
-
Community Connection Tuesday January 10th 2023
-
First Lady Vanessa Long Discusses Divorce Storm with Bishop Eddie Long
-
What Gospel Singer Jonathan McReynolds Looks For In A Woman: ‘I Like Authentic’