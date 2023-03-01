PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday March 1st 2023

Martin University to Award 75 New Students with $1,000.00 in Scholarships!

More Info Here: https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.martin.edu%2Fpost%2Fmartin-university-to-award-75-new-students-with-1-000-00-in-scholarships%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR13jWIdhpR_Vxy77H3TTvntWm5d5ct9RoirTXMovgQl3YGweMav5WMwHyw&h=AT0I668Rpktu3Ef5Pg2ISsthaaeWaytig72QXBl1zfd90CwdbrI18m55DFreTpmoWGGWkb-ianhXtYnsNq6C3B1OW5nRFgWAnTwmrgP32JZED57VP7WT7sxT_wf2Qytv&__tn__=-UK-R&c%5B0%5D=AT0L6l_FlzbtGQ7QKDYLyH1CmdTaDEKPVenjpI8RmbDdHi78i0qTfWh9Huw45YMLZQ6Y-cBaqWhHKykUjv4wBa-eZuT2QBTnlYEhlhRE6K19Ih_z4HYyKOzwKoBWESToUQkR2nbQqNHJC2BeVC9f5y6LN8iROi21Hkb-Ytsk8El3xeUWPJrew1H3AishIVUsABr3Yj7TWrdxn_qHRhYULSQ07bF77KjtllKbQg

“Martin University will hold a “Getting to Know the New Martin U Communiversity” Open House on Friday, March 3, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. The open house will showcase the state’s only Predominantly Black Institution (PBI) and explain to potential students the many programs and resources available at Martin so they graduate with a guided path forward and are positioned for higher-paying jobs.

As part of the open house, Eli Lilly & Company has partnered with Martin University to award $75,000 in scholarships to new students – $1,000 each to the first 75 students who register on-site.

The open house will include a wide range of booths and opportunities for potential student interaction with current and former students, potential employers, and Martin faculty and administrators.”

The Indianapolis Urban League Announced The Second Round Of The Indianapolis African American Quality of Life (IAAQLI) Grant Recipients.

Watch The Announcement Which Took Place February 22nd Here: https://iaaqli.org/funding-opportunities/?fbclid=IwAR2G1QgE4PXnqC5Ct_lRz-gD5W1STwzc5bqzkGRcyfIZzEBz8V7uGu9FePI

More than $21 million dollars was awarded to non-profit organizations to create programs that will enhance the quality of life for African Americans throughout Indianapolis/Marion county.

List Round Two Grantees https://iaaqli.org/…/Public-List-of-Round2-Project…

Missing Pieces Film World Premiere | This Saturday March 4th, 6:00 PM | At The Madam Walker Legacy Center, 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

About: ” A documentary sparking conversations regarding fatherhood, marriage, and divorce and the challenges men face. Their stories are brutally honest and provide a vulnerability that is seldom shared. This film celebrates Black fathers who are doing their best and have fought to protect, nourish and prepare their children for success. “Missing Pieces” breaks generational stereotypes while, at the same time, leaving a legacy for the next generation to grow and build on.”

Get Tickets Here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/walker/ism/RVdBMDM